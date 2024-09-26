iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 1,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 24.68% of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

