iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF accounts for 0.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 25.54% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

