iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 1,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIF. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $3,285,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

