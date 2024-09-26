iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

