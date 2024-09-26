iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 28.94% of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

