iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
