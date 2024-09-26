iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. 49,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,359. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

