iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.74

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $392,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

