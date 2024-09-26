iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.39

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,537,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

