iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

About iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.