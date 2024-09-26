iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $30.83. 42,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 764% from the average session volume of 4,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

