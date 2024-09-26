iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 4,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.