iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 1,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

