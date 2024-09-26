iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. 3,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
