iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. 3,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.