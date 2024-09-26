iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88. 1,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
