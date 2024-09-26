iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

