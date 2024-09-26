iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. 828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
