iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

