iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.40

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 3248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $970.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.