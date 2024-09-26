iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Dimension Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 20.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $99,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,195,000. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,335,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $119.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.83.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

