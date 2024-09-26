iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.00

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 26533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,200,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,342,000 after purchasing an additional 941,710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,889,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,131,000 after buying an additional 735,341 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,523,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

