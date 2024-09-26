iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.77

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 34330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 507,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,110 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

