iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.15

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.15 and last traded at $109.15, with a volume of 20693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

