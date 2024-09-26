iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.79% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

