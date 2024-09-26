iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.56

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 19601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 793,688 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,716,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,077,000 after acquiring an additional 108,106 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

