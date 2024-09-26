iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.69

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 662444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,395 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,776,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,129,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,598,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,646,000 after buying an additional 221,226 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

