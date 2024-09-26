iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,225,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after buying an additional 1,403,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

