iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.37

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.37 and last traded at $120.18, with a volume of 10161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,726,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.