iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.61

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 66715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.