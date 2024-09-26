iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.56

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
