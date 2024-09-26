iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.56

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

