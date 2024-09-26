iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $326.85

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $326.85 and last traded at $326.47, with a volume of 2184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,471,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,229.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.