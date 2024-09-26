iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.88

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.88 and last traded at $140.55, with a volume of 9100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.72.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.