iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

