iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after acquiring an additional 178,574 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

