iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.00

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.00 and last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

