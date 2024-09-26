iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.44

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.44 and last traded at C$36.39, with a volume of 912565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.96.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

