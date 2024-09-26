iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

