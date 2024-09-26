iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.74

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.74 and last traded at $88.58, with a volume of 1690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

