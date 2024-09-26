ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.50

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 31362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

ITOCHU Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ITOCHU by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.