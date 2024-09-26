ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.50

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 31362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.
ITOCHU Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.76.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
