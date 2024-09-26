Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Trading Down 3.6 %

ITRI opened at $103.07 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.