J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.43

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 13830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on JSAIY
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.