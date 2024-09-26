J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.43

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 13830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

