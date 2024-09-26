Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 260.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Jabil by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.