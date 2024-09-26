Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jabil were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 30.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

