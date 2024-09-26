Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.650-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion-$27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.2 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.65 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

