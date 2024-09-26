Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.04 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

