Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

