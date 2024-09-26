Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

