Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Jabil stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

