Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.88.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

