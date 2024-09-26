Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.04 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

